Silent Witness program logo

A logo for the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness program. Screenshot from the sheriff’s department website taken on March 25, 2022.

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a larceny that occurred in the 4200 block of Road 213.

Sometime before May 24, the property was entered. Multiple items were reported to have been taken, including a kerosene heater and an orange table saw.

If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or visit silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus