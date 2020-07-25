CHEYENNE – At around 8 p.m. June 12, video surveillance showed a subject passing a counterfeit bill at King Soopers on Dell Range Boulevard.
Assistance is needed in identifying the subject in the accompanying photos.
If you have information leading to the suspects’ location, arrest or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.
You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines.