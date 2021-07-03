CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to a burglary that occurred in the 3800 block of North College Drive.
Between May 31 and June 2, a garage at that location was entered. Two new Honda CFR110 motorcycles and riding gear were taken.
If you have information about this or other crimes, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.