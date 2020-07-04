CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to a larceny that occurred in the 9000 block of Campstool Road.
Between June 2 and June 4, the tools listed below were taken from a white American Hauler trailer:
• Milwaukee ½” impact gun
• ½” socket set
• Napa floor jack
• Speed Air air compressor
• Milton Air gauges
• Milton Air chucks
• Four tow straps
• Baker Hughes Dropout product
• Western Motor
Total estimated value: $1,325
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitness laramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.