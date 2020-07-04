CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to a larceny that occurred in the 9000 block of Campstool Road.

Between June 2 and June 4, the tools listed below were taken from a white American Hauler trailer:

• Milwaukee ½” impact gun

• ½” socket set

• Napa floor jack

• Speed Air air compressor

• Milton Air gauges

• Milton Air chucks

• Four tow straps

• Baker Hughes Dropout product

• Western Motor

Total estimated value: $1,325

If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitness laramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

