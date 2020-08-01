CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to a burglary that occurred in the 1600 block of Renegade Court.
Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 13, a garage was entered. A Dewalt 14,000-watt generator – model number DXGN14000, serial number 3005576207 – was stolen.
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.