CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to a burglary at the Antelope Truck Stop.
Between 12:30 and 9:40 the morning of Aug. 1, two suspects broke a window and entered the bar. A countertop computer gaming machine was taken. The suspects were driving what appeared to be an early 2000s silver Honda Odyssey.
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.