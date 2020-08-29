CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to a trailer that was stolen from the 1500 block of South Greeley Highway.
During the overnight hours between July 26 and July 27, a black Top Hat Industries flatbed trailer was stolen from that location. The trailer is 20 feet in length, had a mesh gate and a 12,000-pound winch on the front. The trailer is valued at $5,000.
If you have info about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.