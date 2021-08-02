CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to a larceny that occurred in the 9300 block of Happy Jack Road.

Between June 25 and July 6, a Husqvarna K970 gas-powered saw was stolen.

If you have information about this or other crimes, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

