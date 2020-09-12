CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down whoever stole several guns from a home in northeast Cheyenne.
Between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31, a home in the 4600 block of North College Drive was entered and several guns were taken, including a .45-caliber Kimber 1911.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.