CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a larceny that occurred in the 600 block of Round Top Road.

Between Sept. 3 and 4, someone cut a lock and entered the property. Several items were taken, including a Hilti core drill.

If you have information about these or other crimes, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

