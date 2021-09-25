...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301...302...303
...304...305...306...307 AND 308...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR SUNDAY FOR FWZ 301 THROUGH 308...310 AND
SOUTHERN 313...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 310 AND 313...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Sunday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 313.Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 35 MPH
possible.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a larceny that occurred in the 600 block of Round Top Road.
Between Sept. 3 and 4, someone cut a lock and entered the property. Several items were taken, including a Hilti core drill.
If you have information about these or other crimes, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.