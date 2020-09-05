CHEYENNE – At around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 24, the Cheyenne Police Department was dispatched to the 5100 block of Frontier Mall Drive in reference to a woman lying in the roadway.
This particular stretch of roadway runs between Buffalo Wild Wings and Staybridge Suites.
It is believed that the female was possibly struck by a vehicle.
Upon arrival, EMS had transported the woman to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.
If you have information leading to the suspects’ location, arrest or any other crime call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to www.silentwitness laramiecounty.com.
You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.