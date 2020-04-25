CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to a burglary that occurred in the 1900 block of Avenue C.
Between March 15 and April 8, a storage unit was entered, and numerous items were taken, including an Old Milwaukee paint sprayer and a Clark carpet cleaner.
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.