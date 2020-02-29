CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to a burglary that occurred between Dec. 28 and Jan. 8.
A garage in the 3300 block of Hales Ranch Road was entered. Hunting gear was taken, including a Berretta Over/Under and a Remington 1187 12-gauge shotgun.
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.