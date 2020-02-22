CHEYENNE – At around 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16, a man entered Sportsman’s Warehouse on East Lincolnway, gathered merchandise and passed the point of sale without paying.
The suspect also assaulted an employee on the way out the front door. The man then got into a white sedan, possibly a Pontiac, and left the area.
Assistance is needed in identifying the man in the photos.
If you have information leading to the suspect’s location, arrest or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.