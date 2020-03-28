CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to a larceny.
A Hougen blue and chrome magnet drill was taken out of the bed of a pickup on March 9. The owner of the drill made stops in the 700 block of East Fox Farm Road and the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway and believes the drill was taken at one of these locations.
If you have information about this or any other crime, please call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.