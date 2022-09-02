CHEYENNE – Wyoming is following the lead of federal health officials when it comes to getting newly updated vaccinations against the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky endorsed a CDC advisory committee recommendations for use of updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for people ages 12 and older, and from Moderna for all adults.

