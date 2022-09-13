CHEYENNE – Newly released results show that Wyoming students' scores in some subjects have dropped, while they rose for another subject area. This appears to fit a national trend of declining measures of student performance, which experts blame on learning and other disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021-22 school year Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) and Wyoming ALternate Assessment (WY-ALT) results revealed students across the state saw decreases in their proficient and advanced scores for English Language Arts and science. They rose slightly in math.

