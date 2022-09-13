...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming. Some locations impacted include
but are not limited to Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Torrington, Pine
Bluffs, Cheyenne, Laramie, Shirley Basin, and Muddy Gap.
WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Today.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 419, 429, 430, AND 432...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT
this evening.
* WIND...Southeast 15 to 20 MPH with gusts 25 to 30 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Don't be the spark!
&&
These are some 2021-22 school year Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) and Wyoming ALternate Assessment (WY-ALT) results. The results are for Laramie County School District 1. Screenshot on Tuesday from the state's test-results website.
Some state student test scores from the previous school year compared to some other past years. Screenshot on Tuesday from the state's test-results website.
Math test scores from the previous school year compared to some other past years. Screenshot on Tuesday from the state's test-results website.
Test scores for 11th graders taking the ACT college entrance exam, from the past school year compared to some previous academic years. Screenshot on Tuesday from the state's test-results website.
CHEYENNE – Newly released results show that Wyoming students' scores in some subjects have dropped, while they rose for another subject area. This appears to fit a national trend of declining measures of student performance, which experts blame on learning and other disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021-22 school year Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) and Wyoming ALternate Assessment (WY-ALT) results revealed students across the state saw decreases in their proficient and advanced scores for English Language Arts and science. They rose slightly in math.
The average proficient and advanced score among grades three through 10 was 53.1%, which was a decrease from the previous school year's average of 53.9%. Students in the same grades dropped from 47.4% to 47.3% in science, and rose from 48% to 48.3% in math.
Wyoming Department of Education officials said in a statement the results indicate areas of growth and proficiency rates at individual grade levels within each content year. To see scores, go to edu.wyoming.gov/data/assessment-reports.
“Wyoming educators have done a tremendous job ensuring student learning continued through the pandemic,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder said in the news release. “Although there are areas where results decreased slightly for a second year, overall they were less than three percent compared to the state results prior to the pandemic. Wyoming’s commitment to keeping students in the classroom continues to be reflected in these assessment results.”
In addition to the WY-TOPP results, the 2022 state, district and school-level results for the ACT college entrance exam taken by juniors in high school were released. The average composite score decreased from 19 to 18.6 from the previous year, with the highest score possible being 36. The scores for English dropped from 17.8 to 17.4, math from 18.8 to 18.4, reading from 19.8 to 19.1 and science from 19.3 to 19.1.
The WY-TOPP and WY-ALT assessments are administered through an adaptive online platform. Students in grades 3-10 took the WY-TOPP and WY-ALT summative assessments for math and ELA. Grade 3, 5, 7 and 9 students were also assessed in writing on WY-TOPP.
Students in grades 4, 8 and 10 students were assessed in science on WY-TOPP and WY-ALT. This science test was the first that assessed the 2016 science standards and the 2018 science extended standards, and new score thresholds were determined in June by an educator committee.
WY-TOPP, WY-ALT, ACCESS for ELLs, and ACT results will be used to inform accountability determinations to be released Sept. 14.