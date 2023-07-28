#15. Big Horn County

Big Horn County has a variety of terrain that appeals to mountain bikers.

 Alberto Loyo // Shutterstock

LOVELL — In 1995, Fruita, Colorado, was essentially bankrupt. After their agriculture industry fell through due to irrigation problems and an oil refinery closed in the town, Troy Rarick said the town was on its knees.

That economic downturn allowed Rarick to buy a building on the cheap, open up a bike shop called Over The Edge and start building single track trails all over the open land surrounding the town.

