LOVELL — In 1995, Fruita, Colorado, was essentially bankrupt. After their agriculture industry fell through due to irrigation problems and an oil refinery closed in the town, Troy Rarick said the town was on its knees.
That economic downturn allowed Rarick to buy a building on the cheap, open up a bike shop called Over The Edge and start building single track trails all over the open land surrounding the town.
Today, Fruita brings in $42 million a year from mountain biking. It’s a recipe he has since recreated in Hurricane, Utah; Melrose, Australia; and Todos Santos, Mexico.
On July 19, Rarick, spokesperson for Over the Edge Destination Development and self-proclaimed “mountain bike tourism consultant,” spoke at the Lovell Community Center with a simple message: That formula could work for Lovell, too.
“It’s a great way to be outdoors. There’s challenge. There’s speed. But it’s attainable to anyone willing to try it,” he said.
The biggest thing, Rarick said, is that Lovell has the resources to be a world-class mountain biking destination.
“With a mountain biker, with the terrain here, you could have so much draw. Any mountain bike aficionado that’s going to Yellowstone National Park with their family is going to plan their trip so they can hit this opportunity along the way,” Rarick said. “You have a wonderful community that wouldn’t be hurt by people dropping a few extra dollars in town every day.”
The average spending of a mountain biker on vacation is $225 a day, Rarick said.
What makes the terrain around Lovell so appealing is that it hits a middle ground that is especially appealing to the mountain biking community, Rarick said.
“You can have bikes for commuting, you can have bikes for cross country racing, you can have bikes for radical stunts and bike flips,” Rarick said. “The core of mountain biking is in the middle of all this. The core of bikers I work with are looking for narrow single-track trails that bring you through natural terrain and that have some challenge. Challenging enthusiast mountain bike trails is the key to what the mountain biking audience is looking for. It’s about being a little bit scared and a little bit challenged and having that experience of your own. It’s about experiencing the outdoors out of human power.
“You want trails that won’t kill anybody and make them a little bit harder from that.”
There were multiple areas identified for possible mountain biking trails, including the Cedars, Little Mountain and Little Sheep Mountain.
Rarick said one of the lessons he’s learned since he’s started is how important it is that the trails established lead the mountain biker into the wilderness and back into town.
“Every mountain bike trail leads from coffee to beer. A long ride will be a four- to five-hour ride, and then they have 20 more hours a day. They’re going to eat at your restaurant and boat on your river and do other things,” Rarick said. “That’s the picture I want you to see. You can bring a bunch of nice people into your town and benefit your community.”
Rarick encouraged the town to first bring relevant agencies, industries and individuals to the table, to iron out any possible conflicts and create unity around the project.
“The first few steps here are to have a cohesive plan. You want to pull everyone into this. You don’t want to find someone who is offended because of a wildlife species at risk or horseback riders or hunters who feel impeded upon. Conflict with other users is one of the top conflicts,” Rarick said. “To come in together, invite everyone to the table and have a cohesive, well-designed plan is one of the most important steps and will allow you to not have those problems. There’s no need to displace other users.”
Town Administrator Jed Nebel said the idea of making Lovell into a mountain biking hub has been a longtime suggestion, but he feels now may be an opportune time to realize its potential.
“We have heard that we have untapped potential for a mountain biking hub,” Nebel said. “We’ve heard that for several years. There’s opportunities at the state level for trail development and outdoor recreation money that’s coming down the pipeline. We might be at the right time to benefit from this. It could benefit our whole county.”
Lovell Chamber of Commerce Director Linda Morrison also expressed enthusiasm about the idea.
“In the Big Horns, with hiking, the payoff is the waterfall. If it’s a beautiful waterfall they will come. If we have trails that have payoffs, they will be well worth it,” Morrison said.
Rarick agreed that the area has a unique potential for creating trails with large payoffs at the end.
“Those payoffs become your marketing material,” Rarick said. “People take photos and post them on social media, and that draws others to the area.”
Rarick said that the unique landscape surrounding Lovell is the main draw to him and why he is enthusiastic about the prospect of bringing mountain biking to Lovell.
“When I was out today, I saw seven different colors of dirt. We saw wildlife that I don’t see in Colorado. We saw terrain that’s not familiar in my area. You have the Big Horn River,” Rarick said. “You have a beautiful place that is under-known. You can use mountain biking to bring a few more people through here.”
