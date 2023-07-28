Cody LDS Temple meeting

Hundreds of residents packed the Cody Auditorium the night of June 15, 2023, for the Cody Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing on the proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple on Skyline Drive. Another hearing was held July 25 and decisions were tabled again.

 Zac Taylor/Powell Tribune

Cody Enterprise

CODY — Yet again, the city of Cody Planning and Zoning board has delayed making final decisions on the proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple to be located off Skyline Drive, as members tabled approval of the site plan during their July 25 special meeting — for the third time.

