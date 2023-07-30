dead pronghorn near Boulder

The carcasses of 16 pronghorn are clustered on a hill overlooking Highway 191 south of Boulder in May 2023.

 Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

Judith and Matthew Thompson have watched countless pronghorn hoof it over the frozen New Fork River on the parcel of state land adjacent to their home.

“The best migration that you could watch comes through that section,” Matthew Thompson said. “It does bottleneck them, and they’ve probably been doing it for 10,000 years right there.”

