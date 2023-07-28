CASPER — Wyoming aims to be a national leader when it comes to carbon capture technology. That involves not only investing in the technology itself, but also supporting projects that store or use the carbon once it’s been taken out of the air.

The state is trying to figure out how to incentivize projects that would bring the most benefit for Wyoming. Last week, the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee requested a draft bill that aims to help level the playing field for different CO2 storage and use projects and bring in more revenue for the state.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus