...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in south central Wyoming, Shirley
Basin. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central
Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East Platte County,
Laramie Valley, North Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South
Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
CHEYENNE – Students originally from Cheyenne have recently earned honors from their colleges and universities across the country, according to recent announcements sent to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Dillen Phillips of Cheyenne was named to the president's list at Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan for the winter 2022 semester. To make the list, students must be enrolled full-time and earn at 4.0 grade point average.
Lindsay Weekly of Cheyenne graduated cum laude from Missouri State University with a bachelor's degree in May.
Also from Cheyenne, Valerie Marie Aguilera Nelson, Parker Anderson, Kaleb Blackmore, Courtney Darlene Carrothers, Chance Crosier, Danielle Holloway and Victoria Kerns were named to the dean's list at the University of Maryland Global Campus. To make the list, students must take at least six credits and maintain both a semester and cumulative GPA of at least 3.5.
Noelle Lowry and Katie Overstreet, both of Cheyenne, earned spots on the dean's honor roll at the University of Northern Colorado. Students on the dean's honor roll must have a combined GPA of between 3.5 and 3.74 during two semesters and have completed at least 24 credit hours.
Also at UNC and from Cheyenne, Blake Danni, Zach Dillingham, Kelsey Erickson, Frank Gase, Trinity Johnson, Ciana Konyha and Kylie Ross earned spots of the dean's list of academic distinction at the university. Students on the list must have a combined GPA of at least 3.75 during two semesters and have completed at least 24 credit hours.