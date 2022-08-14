Valedictorian speaks

CHEYENNE – Students originally from Cheyenne have recently earned honors from their colleges and universities across the country, according to recent announcements sent to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

Dillen Phillips of Cheyenne was named to the president's list at Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan for the winter 2022 semester. To make the list, students must be enrolled full-time and earn at 4.0 grade point average.

