CHEYENNE – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder wants Wyoming to have its own law, like at least one other state, that bars public school teachers from discussing some sexual and gender-related subjects with young kids.
On Tuesday, Schroeder voiced his support for Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, in a press release. He is calling on the Wyoming Legislature to enact the same law in the 2023 general session. Although Florida’s measure was signed into law by its governor months ago, Schroeder just spoke out about it now.
As the superintendent noted, part of the new law that he wants Wyoming to also implement prohibits “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels.”
According to the actual text of the Florida act, “school personnel or third parties” cannot teach about “sexual orientation or gender identity” to kids in kindergarten through third grade. Teachers cannot discuss it “in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”
Earlier this year, the Florida Legislature enacted the Parental Rights in Education Act, and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it into law in late March, according to state records tracking House Bill-1557.
Some critics of the new measure have referred to it as the “don’t say gay” law. Major companies, including Walt Disney Co., have been implicated in whether they should publicly oppose it or not. Disney, around the time DeSantis formally approved the law, ended up opposing the act, citing the company’s support for LGBTQ+ people.
On Tuesday, Schroeder said in his statement that “by reinforcing the fundamental rights of parents to make decisions regarding the upbringing and control of their children, this law is an important and necessary piece of legislation for both parents and students. It not only allows parents greater access to information about their child’s health, it also proscribes discussing topics of a sensitive or personal nature in any manner that might counter or conflict with the parents’ values.”
He said while most of Wyoming schools and teachers still stick to the singular task of educating students, the virus of toxic ideologies is spreading fast across the nation. He said this state is not immune.
The state superintendent believes this bill – or some strong version of it – can be one big step in not only keeping public schools free of all radical forms of indoctrination, but also in further building trust and goodwill between our schools and parents. He said data shows such trust always improves both the quality of education and the results.
Some of the key aspects of this bill, in the official’s own words, would include:
Requiring school districts to notify parents of specified information.
Prohibiting district personnel from encouraging students to withhold information from the parents related to the students’ mental, emotional or physical well-being, and/or from discouraging parental notification of the same.
Prohibiting classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels.
Schroeder said that as he’s traveled across the state over the past six months, the message from the parents of Wyoming is overwhelming and clear: “Stop sexualizing our kids!”
“Whether it’s drag queen story time, defending pornography on our library shelves or undermining parents’ values in the classroom via gender ideology, an inordinate number of the parents of this state are extremely frustrated, angry and scared,” he said. Schroeder said he would be “utterly remiss” as the state superintendent if he did not do everything in his power to defend parents and protect the innocence of children.
Schroeder was appointed to his current position by Gov. Mark Gordon, after his predecessor took a similar job in Virginia. Currently, Schroeder is running for election; the GOP primary is Aug. 16.