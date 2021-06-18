CHEYENNE – The nonprofit Synergy for Ecological Solutions made their first grant to Carbon Asset Network’s landowner member, Hellyer Ranch, according to a news release from the organization.
This grant will enable the ranch to execute a customized plan for greater soil health developed by both Hellyer and Carbon Asset Network’s certified professional agronomist, Neal Fehringer.
The increase in soil health is a result of improving plant production, which causes an increase in photosynthesis. More photosynthesis removes additional carbon dioxide from the air and, in turn, releases more oxygen into the air and secures more carbon into the soil by increased root growth. This is the basis for ‘carbon sinks’ and ‘carbon sequestration,’ which is nature’s method of cleaning air.
The manager of the land, Land Stewards, enlists in the You360 program, which provides funding to develop the soil for one year. The Land Stewards can be ranchers, farmers, or managers of any open land, such as parks or golf courses. This is not connected to any government program and the funding comes from donations to the nonprofit, Synergy for Ecological Solutions.
The nonprofit has developed a unique way to fundraise for climate wellness, using donated funds to clean air, which empowers individuals and businesses to be advocates for the environment.
In the You360 program, donors can donate towards one acre of land for $30 a month/$360 a year. It’s a one-year commitment and the funds pay for agronomy/soil testing and development, with the lion’s share going directly to the Land Steward. The funds are often used for additional equipment such as a no-till drill or for fencing and labor to help with mob grazing, a practice that has proven to sequester more carbon.
For more information contact, SynergyForEcologicalSolutions.org.