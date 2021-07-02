GILLETTE (WNE) — Two men were arrested following a Wednesday standoff at a Gillette apartment that lasted into Thursday morning.
An unidentified 27-year-old man reported that a 42-year-old man had refused to exit a black Dodge Ram he had borrowed from the the 27-year-old. The suspect then fled and entered a 62-year-old man’s apartment and barricaded himself there. The 62-year-old reported he was “fearful” of the suspect and requested that he be removed from the home, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson.
Police arrived at 6:28 p.m., at which time they set up road blocks and established a command post for the standoff. At some point, the police used a robot to find the suspect, who was hiding underneath a bed in the apartment.
The suspect was eventually arrested on suspicion of possession of liquid meth, which officers found inside the Dodge; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; interference; and on a warrant on an original drug charge, assault and interference, Wasson said.
Just after 3 a.m. officers got a search warrant for the apartment, where they found about 7 grams of crystal meth and a handgun.
The 62-year-old old man also was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth.
The Police Department completely cleared the scene at about 4:20 a.m. Thursday and are investigating whether the firearm brandished by the suspect belonged to someone who had been disqualified from owning one. It is unknown who owned the weapon, Wasson said.
The names of the suspects haven't been released because of the ongoing investigation, Wasson said.