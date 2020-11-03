CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees will gain three new trustees next year, while two incumbents retained their seats.
Mike Olson was reelected to the board, receiving 1,388 votes, or 54%, in Area F. He defeated Jessica Loyd, who garnered 1,168 votes.
Olson went into the general election as the presumptive winner of the one open seat in Area F since Loyd withdrew from the race in late September, after ballots were printed.
Olson, who currently serves as a trustee, said, “I’m really grateful for all of the support from the Laramie County voters.”
He expects that both the newcomers and the experienced trustees will work together to give Wyoming youth the best education possible.
Olson said that by continuing to serve on the board, he hopes to “provide the very best education for our youth that we possibly can.”
Four other seats were also open on the LCSD2 board. Matt Haas and Julianne Randall, current vice chairman of the board, were the only two candidates for Area E and filled both open seats.
Hass earned 2,191 votes (50.9%) and Randall brought in 2,064 votes (48%). Neither responded to immediate requests for comment.
In Area D, school board hopeful Nicole Bach lost to Dave Keiter. Bach garnered 1,046 votes (40.6%), and Keiter brought in 1,520 votes (58.9%). Keiter did not respond to a immediate request for comment.
Area C candidates Brian R. Blosmo and Julie Rabou both lost to Heidi Romsa.
Romsa garnered 1,434 votes (52.9%), while Rabou finished second with 758 votes (28%) and Blosmo earned 503 votes (18.6%).
Romsa said, “My main goal is to focus on stability … the main thing is to try to maintain stability, working together, sticking together and being in it for the long haul.”
She described how honored she felt to have been elected.
“I’d like to thank my supporters – the people who voted for me. I will try to represent them well,” she said.