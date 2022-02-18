CHEYENNE – Lawmakers continue to show strong support for a proposed scholarship program designed to help nontraditional students attend college.
House Bill 31, “Wyoming's Tomorrow Scholarship program,” received unanimous support Friday in the House Education Committee. The legislation is designed to support nontraditional students looking to go to college after age 24, with scholarship opportunities up to $7,200 throughout four full-time terms.
Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, called the program one of the most “important tools in the tool box” for moving Wyoming into the future, when it comes to maintaining a trained and skilled workforce.
“We have a growing problem and a shrinking solution,” he said, as surrounding states are facing a similar issue when it comes to filling jobs that require a specific skill set.
“There is a pretty significant percentage of Wyomingites that don’t have any additional training after high school," Harshman said.
The Tomorrow Scholarship program, he said, would help.
The committee heard from Erin Taylor, who spoke on behalf of the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees, and Sandy Caldwell, executive director of the Wyoming Community College Commission.
They both spoke in favor of the bill. Cindy DeLancey, president of the Wyoming Business Alliance, also urged lawmakers to support the bill.
“There is strong support from my over 400 members over multiple industries,” DeLancey said. “This is our biggest legislative priority for this session.”
She said she has heard support for the bill from the mining sector, the oil and gas industry, Wyoming growers, and people working in telecommunications, utilities, trucking and construction.
“We are all together on this,” DeLancey said. “We have reached a point where we have to do something to help not only our young people, but our folks that are maybe nontraditional students who want to go back to (school to) get the skills necessary to become a manager, or just to increase their skills to make them successful in having other employment opportunities.”
Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, who sits on the House Education Committee, said the program is well worth the investment.
“If I am going to pay someone $7,200 to come here to be educated, and stay here to become part of the workforce, I am all in,” Brown said. “If that is what it takes to bring an educated workforce to Wyoming, to where we have employers that are looking at moving here because we have an educated workforce, I will write a check for $7,200.”