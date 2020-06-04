CHEYENNE – Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will open today, Thursday, June 4. Due to melting snow on the road and the potential for freezing temperatures, visitors should be prepared for icy conditions, according to a release from the National Park Service.
At this time, night time closures will not be implemented. However, because weather conditions may change rapidly, night closures are possible. Park visitors should be prepared to adjust travel plans accordingly, and are encouraged to call the park’s Trail Ridge Road recorded phone line at 970-586-1222. Park staff will update the recorded line during and after regular office hours, when the road status changes, the release said.
Alpine Visitor Center will not open until the end of June. Trail Ridge Store will tentatively open June 15. Due to limited services along Trail Ridge Road, and lack of presence of staff at Alpine Visitor Center, officials encourage visitors to be extra prepared when traveling on Trail Ridge Road. Vault toilets are open.
To increase park access while providing the public a reasonable opportunity to comply with health guidelines related to COVID-19, Rocky Mountain National Park will temporarily implement a timed entry system effective at the beginning of Phase Two today. The park will cease using this system in later phases of the reopening.
Reservations to enter the park are available through www.recreation.gov. Currently, reservations are available to enter the park today through July 31.
The next release will be July 1, for the month of August and any remaining days that have not been booked for July. On Aug. 1, reservations will be available for the month of September and any remaining days that have not been booked for August. On Sept. 1, reservations will be available for the month of October and any remaining days in September that have not been booked.
Permits issued using the reservation system will allow park visitors to enter the park within two-hour windows of availability between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. At this time, reservations are not required prior to 6 a.m. or after 5 p.m. This process will facilitate advance payment of entrance fees, minimize contact between park entrance station staff and visitors and limit congestion in parking lots. The permit system will apply to all areas of the park.
Trail Ridge Road historically opens on Memorial Day weekend; last year, the road opened June 5 due to a late May snowstorm. The earliest the road has opened was on May 7, 2002; the latest was June 26, 1943. Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the United States, climbs to 12,183 feet and connects the towns of Estes Park and Grand Lake, according to the release. Trail Ridge Road officially closed for the season last year on Oct. 31.
For more information about Rocky Mountain National Park, visit www.nps.gov/romo or call 970-586-1206.