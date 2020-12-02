CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley crew encourages you to dig out your crazy Christmas sweaters and jump on board a trolley to behold spectacular holiday light displays throughout Cheyenne.
The tours begin downtown where the Old West Holiday displays are incredible, then travel through neighborhoods with beautifully decorated homes and yards, enjoying it all from the warmth of the trolley. The tours run Dec. 11-24, at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. nightly.
Tickets cost $12 for adults and $6 for children, and should be purchased in advance. They are on sale at the historic Depot Visitor Center at 15th Street and Capitol Avenue. You also can easily purchase tickets on the phone with a credit card at 307-778-3133.