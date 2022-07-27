Madelaine McElwee and Brody Cress

Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2022 Madelaine McElwee and professional saddle bronc rider Brody Cress pose in front of a small plane at the Wings of Wyoming flight school on Tuesday. McElwee, who has her pilot’s license, took Cress for a flight above Cheyenne to see Frontier Park during Cheyenne Frontier Days. Serena Bettis/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Two southern Wyoming favorites in the world of rodeo took an afternoon excursion into the skies on Tuesday.

Madelaine McElwee, Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2022, flew saddle bronc rider Brody Cress over Cheyenne in a small, multi-engine plane, to enjoy Wyoming and the spirit of Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Serena Bettis is a senior journalism major at Colorado State University who is interning this summer at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She can be reached by email at sbettis@wyomingnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @serenaroseb.

