CHEYENNE – Sure, it’d be nice to get paid.
However, that’s never been Noah Teasley’s primary concern – not when becoming a volunteer coach for Cheyenne Central’s football program, not while coaching the Junior Indians Youth Tackle Football team, and certainly not when he founded the Wyoming Storm Basketball team.
“I show up when the other coaches show up, I leave when the other coaches leave,” Teasley said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “I’m there no matter what, whether it’s rain, snow, fire – I’m there.”
Coaching isn’t his full-time job, but that allows him to do virtually everything with his players.
He’s rarely had a night off in his 17 years of coaching – except for Fridays, if there’s no varsity game, that is.
Otherwise, it’s two practices a day, with varsity football in the evening and girls basketball at night. He drives his own truck to every game, interacts with all his players when he sees them outside of practice, and urges them to aspire for more in school and their personal life.
He wakes at 5:30 a.m. and gets to bed around 10 p.m.
“He strives to help the youth he coaches on and off the court and field,” his anonymous nominator said in their letter to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “He is all in when it comes to helping the youth in Cheyenne and the surrounding communities.”
What drives Teasley is the desire to instill a selflessness in his players, a mindset which he believes team sports have a unique ability to actualize. It’s the same code of conduct he teaches his own kids.
“When kids understand that it’s bigger than them, that sports, in general, being a team, is bigger than them, then you’ll start seeing them be very successful,” Teasley said. “Be selfless, work hard, be a good person – that’s going to help them in life.
“That’s going to help them own their own businesses, and it’s going to help them go to college. It’s going to help them everywhere they go.”
Teasley is a graduate of Central High School, and for that reason he firmly reassures the WTE that he still “bleed(s) red and black.” Despite a devout allegiance to his alma mater, he isn’t going into each game rooting just for Central, but for the betterment of all the players, regardless of team.
Translation: It’s just a game; have fun.
But what the players learn from the game amounts to more.
Similarly, the role a coach plays can make a powerful impact on a player’s life and, if handled correctly, a lasting impact on the community.
For Teasley, it starts with the kids.
Real relationships are something he prioritizes, whether he’s running off-season workouts, picking his kids up from practice or watching his former players compete. Small shows of support can go a long way toward improving a young adult’s day, like catching up with them, making inside jokes and forming player/coach relationships.
“There a lot of kids out there that don’t get the opportunity,” he said. “There’s a lot of single parents that have led a rough life, and I’m not saying I’m a father figure, but I want to be a guy that that reaches out to them when they need something.”
There are large-scale impacts, as well, like Teasley’s decision to break away from the local YMCA recreational basketball league in 2019. The girls he was coaching wanted to be more competitive, so he fundraised, acquired the necessary permits and sorted out insurance in order to found the nonprofit Wyoming Storm.
In four years, the Storm went from losing every game to winning national tournaments. It was an unthinkable success for a small Wyoming travel basketball team, and one that goes to show young athletes that a team from a small market like Cheyenne has the ability to compete on a larger stage.
“People need to know about these stories,” Teasley said about the team. “They need to know about where they come from, how they goy there. They need to know all that. If they know all that, then they can start pushing their own kids, other kids in the community.
“Things are possible. The impossible is possible.”
It took a team of parents and coaching to bring the project to fruition, and, at times, it didn’t seem like it was going to get done.
But if there’s one thing Teasley coaches, it’s to “trust the process.”
Most recently, the team was invited to Chicago – a city that lives and breathes basketball – to compete in a national tournament. After making it to the final four, the Storm lost in the final eight seconds of the tournament. Teasley struggled to come to terms with the loss for some time.
Even in failure, though, he must practice what he preaches – focus on the positives, focus on improving.
“You have to look back on why you do it. It’s not just about the wins,” he said. “We made it to Chicago – the Wyoming Storm. We didn’t have gyms, we had nothing. We went out on our own. We gave it everything we had, and look at us now.”
The things that his players learn won’t just help them secure a scholarship down the road, they’re learning traits that will apply throughout the rest of their lives. In some regards, Teasley views the fact that they even stuck with basketball to be the greatest success of all.
As freshman, his girls are already playing at Cheyenne East High School on the varsity and junior-varsity squads. It’s a point of pride for Teasley, even more so because he can share that many of them also hold part-time jobs, are members of the FFA and 4-H and community volunteers, all while maintaining above a 3.5 grade point average.
To think that before they came to him, they could barely shoot a basketball.
That’s what Teasley would call “trusting the process.”
“It’s going to be ugly at first, but it’s gonna get prettier along the way,” he said. “As we mature, and as we grow as an organization, it’s going to get better. But it’s going to take a lot of hard work to do it, and our community is big on that.”