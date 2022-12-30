CHEYENNE – Sure, it’d be nice to get paid.

However, that’s never been Noah Teasley’s primary concern – not when becoming a volunteer coach for Cheyenne Central’s football program, not while coaching the Junior Indians Youth Tackle Football team, and certainly not when he founded the Wyoming Storm Basketball team.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus