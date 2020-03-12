CHEYENNE – University of Wyoming resource experts will share their knowledge on identifying common Wyoming trees and shrubs at a workshop from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 5, at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S Lions Park Dr.
According to a news release, attendees will learn the basics of plant identification, and then work with fresh plant collections and dried specimens to distinguish different evergreen and deciduous shrubs and trees that may be found in a forest, rangeland or backyard.
Trees and shrubs at the Botanic Gardens will be viewed during a walking tour if weather and time permits.
No previous botany or plant identification experience is necessary. Cost of attendance is $15 per person.
To register, visit http://bit.ly/IDTreesShrubsWyo. For more information, contact UW Extension restoration ecologist Kristina Hufford at 307-766-5587 or khufford@uwyo.edu.