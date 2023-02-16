With just over two weeks left in the 2023 general session, University of Wyoming Vice President of Governmental Affairs and Community Engagement Mike Smith updated UW Trustees on legislative activity Wednesday.
“In general, it has been a fairly positive session for the university thus far,” Smith said.
The university has been watching the state’s budget bills, he said, as well as Senate File 146, “State funded capital construction,” which remain pending.
UW priorities are so far included in both the House and Senate government appropriations bills, he said, but both have been sent to committee for reconciliation. SF 146 has passed in the Senate, and included $70 million for the dormitory project and $12 million for the Science Initiative, a research and education center focused on mineral extraction, agriculture, tourism, resource management and emerging technology.
That bill has been forwarded to the House Appropriations Committee. Other projects were mentioned, but the language in SF146 currently states that “upon the completion and signing of a construction contract for the University of Wyoming student housing project, including the north and south residence halls,” unobligated funds may be expended for “either the west stands of the University of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium or the natatorium to replace or expand Corbett pool.”
“The language in the Senate was a little directive towards finishing the dorms first,” Smith said.