LARAMIE – With just over two weeks left in the 2023 general session, University of Wyoming Vice President of Governmental Affairs and Community Engagement Mike Smith updated UW trustees on legislative activity Wednesday.

“In general, it has been a fairly positive session for the university thus far,” Smith said.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus