...Thunderstorms with gusty winds will impact portions of western
Sioux, southeastern Carbon, southern Albany, Goshen, northwestern
Laramie and southeastern Platte Counties through 630 PM MDT...
At 533 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms, some
strong, along a line extending from 8 miles north of Fort Laramie to
near Bordeaux to 7 miles south of Bosler to near Hog Park Reservoir.
Movement was south at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Hog Park Reservoir and Hog Park Campground around 540 PM MDT.
Laramie and University Of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium around 550
PM MDT.
Hutton Lake around 605 PM MDT.
Whitaker around 630 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by these storms include Hwy 85 At Dry
Rawhide Creek and Hartville.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 26 and 70.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 293 and 336.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
A bison lies on the ground in front of the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., on June 22, 2022. A 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, Colo., was gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park this week, suffering an arm injury, park officials said. The was walking with his family near Giant Geyser in the Old Faithful area on Monday, June 27, 2022, when a bull bison charged the group. AP
CHEYENNE – Another visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison near Yellowstone Lake.
A news release from the national park says a 71-year-old Pennsylvania woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after she and her daughter inadvertently approached a bull bison near a trailhead.
Wednesday's is the second incident to happen recently, after a man reportedly approached a bison near Giant Geyser on Tuesday. Another woman was gored in May after approaching a bison too closely, as well.
All visitors to Yellowstone should leave at least 25 yards between themselves and bison, according to the park. If a visitor has a close encounter with a bison, they should not stand their ground and should immediately move away. The park also says people should spray bear spray between themselves and the bison while walking or running away.
Thursday's news release says visitors need to remember that wildlife in the park can be dangerous. All wildlife should be given a distance of at least 25 years, and people should stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. Bison can run three times faster than humans, the news release says.
Warning signs that a bison may charge at a visitor include the bison "bluff charging," bellowing, pawing at the ground, snorting or head bobbing, according to the park.