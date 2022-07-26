CHEYENNE – The 2022 Wings Over Warren Air Show begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The show is free and open to the public on F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
The show, which will include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team, will be conducted “drive-in” style, meaning cars can drive onto the base and listen to the show narration through their radios. Parking will be open from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
The Cheyenne Frontier Days schedule booklet, and some previous reporting from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, has the times listed incorrectly.
Any cars not through the base access point off Roundtop Road by 8:30 a.m. will be turned away. This is because the roads have to close over the flight area before the show can begin. The show will begin at 9 a.m. and end around 11 a.m.
Public access to the event, including Department of Defense I.D. card holders, is open only via Roundtop Road, not the base gates. Public visitors who attempt to access the air show through any gate will be told to use Roundtop Road. Access will be limited to approximately 1,500 cars.
Distinguished visitors should use Gate 5 for air show access.
All adults must have a photo I.D. to access the base, and vehicles are subject to random checks by security. Parking will be in an open grass field, and port-a-potties will be available for use. Emergency services and medical support will also be nearby for assistance.
RVs, motorhomes, trailers and buses will not be allowed on base. Visitors must remain parked for the entirety of the show.
To access the base via Roundtop Road:
From I-25: Use exit 16. Turn west onto Horse Creek Road. In three miles, turn south onto Roundtop Road. The entrance will be to the left in approximately two miles.
From I-80: Use exit 357. Turn north onto Roundtop Road. The entrance will be to the right in approximately five miles.
From WY-210W/Happy Jack Road: Turn north onto Roundtop Road. The entrance will be to the right in approximately four miles.
The tentative show schedule is as follows:
- 9 a.m. – Showtime
- 9:10 a.m. – Opening ceremony
- 9:20 a.m. – USAFA Wings of Blue perform flag jump, land outside viewing area and make their way for interviews and interactions with the crowd.
- 9:20 a.m. – B-1B 2-ship flyover by the 28th Bombardment Wing
- 9:25 a.m. – A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration
- 9:40 a.m. – 153rd Air Wing C-130 Flyover
- 9:45 a.m. – 37th Helicopter Squadron UH-1N 2-ship demo
- 9:50 a.m. – Thunderbirds announcer begins
- 10 a.m. – Thunderbirds arrive in airspace
- 11 a.m. – Open window for air show
- 11:30 a.m. – Air show officially ends
Tune in to 97.5 FM or 1240 AM to listen to the live broadcast.