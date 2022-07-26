CFDMAG-misc-thunderbirds-3.JPG

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Valerie Mosley/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The 2022 Wings Over Warren Air Show begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The show is free and open to the public on F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

The show, which will include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team, will be conducted “drive-in” style, meaning cars can drive onto the base and listen to the show narration through their radios. Parking will be open from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Serena Bettis is a senior journalism major at Colorado State University who is interning this summer at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She can be reached by email at sbettis@wyomingnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @serenaroseb.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus