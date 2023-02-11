CHEYENNE — While residents will see her work in virtually every liquor store across the state, they won’t be seeing Cassidy Post for a while.
Post was recently named the winner of the 2023 Spirit of Wyoming Art Contest, hosted by Jackson Hole Still Works. The contest, held annually since 2016, sees a Wyoming artist being selected to represent the company’s flagship vodka with a unique original artwork on the label of each bottle.
For the next year, every bottle will sport Post’s “Mountain Mama,” which depicts a mother bear and her cub against the backdrop of Wyoming mountains, the sun setting on the dramatic snow-capped peaks behind them. It’s a scene that Post, a native of Alpine, has grown up skiing from her backyard.
However, Post is currently far away from the ranges she calls home. She’s teaching K-12 students the English language in the humid, summer-like heat of Phitsanulok, Thailand.
“This is totally a new thing,” Post said in a call with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Friday morning. “I was an art teacher previously, so I just like teaching children, in general, because they’re fun. It’s always been a dream to go abroad, and teaching kids abroad would be like a combination of those, so it’s perfect.”
During her studies at the University of Wyoming, Post knew she was going to be a teacher of some sort. After graduating last May with a bachelor of fine arts in studio art, she took her first job teaching art in Pine Bluffs — a completely different environment than the landscape of northwest Wyoming.
Aside from the fact that she hadn’t stepped foot on the high plains of southeast Wyoming until she moved to Laramie, Pine Bluffs isn’t so different from her hometown of Alpine. The two towns are roughly the same size, and Post enjoyed how kind its residents were to her during her stay.
The long winter and rough commute led her and a friend to make the leap out of the States.
“We were going to go together because we just felt like we needed to not get sucked up in the workforce too fast and take our time in our 20s,” she said. “We made some money, now let’s go spend it.”
In Phitsanulok, the people are just as sweet as back home; their love of foreigners lead some to actually stop and ask to take pictures with her on the street. But her first month in north-central Thailand has been a culture shock, as well. Markets line the streets at night, selling fruit, shoes, pets and fried chicken all in one crammed space.
Post is a traveler, her father having always brought their family along year after year on his personal quest to hit every national park in the United States. As it stands, Post only has four more locations to go before achieving her father’s goal.
If not for the long drives that accompanied these trips, she might not have become an artist.
“We’ve been traveling since we were (about) 5, hitting all these national parks every spring break and summer vacation,” Post said. “I always bring a sketchbook and draw on the road and stuff like that. That’s was a huge part of it, just traveling a lot and being immersed and inspired by all these different things.”
Even with years of sketching the animals and landscapes she loved, completing a formal education as an artist at UW, and beginning a career as an art teacher, she had hardly planned to submit her work in any competition.
She was rushing to complete and submit “Mountain Mama” just days before the contest’s deadline.
“I started on New Year’s Day, or, like, the day after New Year’s, or something crazy,” she said. “I worked on it for two days straight right before I left. It was this kind of crazy, last-minute thing.”
This is the first time that her art has received any public display outside of her university program. Post intends to make a career out of art when she returns from Thailand, with the hope of securing a studio where she can teach and produce art professionally.
“Jackson Hole has very elite and prestigious art galleries, and just to be noticed at all for this competition is so humbling and gratifying as a beginning artist,” Post said. “It inspires me to continue doing this.”
