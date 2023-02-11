CHEYENNE — While residents will see her work in virtually every liquor store across the state, they won’t be seeing Cassidy Post for a while.

Post was recently named the winner of the 2023 Spirit of Wyoming Art Contest, hosted by Jackson Hole Still Works. The contest, held annually since 2016, sees a Wyoming artist being selected to represent the company’s flagship vodka with a unique original artwork on the label of each bottle.

