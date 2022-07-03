CHEYENNE – Many Republican candidates described the future of the party as at a crossroads this past week, citing divisions in what it means to have the letter ‘R’ beside their name.
From Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne telling Fox News his party doesn’t embrace former President Ronald Reagan’s “big tent” theory, to accusations of longtime incumbent lawmakers identifying as “Republican in Name Only,” the political atmosphere among Republicans appears contentious to voters.
Residents running for office as Republicans spoke with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle to give insight into their own experience this election cycle, their need to unite against the Democratic Party and whether their party was on a path different than in the Reagan era.
Despite rumblings of divergence, candidates also reaffirmed the values they hope their fellow party members hold.
“The Supreme Court has ruled that the right of association – the ability to join with other people of similar interests – is an important component of free speech,” said ex-President Donald Trump-endorsed U.S. House candidate, Harriet Hagman, in a statement. “As Wyoming Republicans, we are associated with each other and united by our common belief in smaller government, lower taxes, freedom, and the right of individuals to pursue their own destinies, free of excessive government interference.”
She was not alone in this stance. Those seeking election to nearly every level of office reiterated the desire for limited government, a strong military, laws against abortion, Second Amendment protections and taking a fiscally conservative budget approach.
“We’ve got real divides in our party in the state right now,” U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., told WTE. “And I think it’s very important that the party remember the most important thing is to be faithful to the Constitution, and that’s got to come before everything else.”
Cheney said serving constituents to ensure the state’s energy and tourism industries are advocated for in the nation’s Capitol, and that families, communities and schools are represented, is an important aspect of her job in Congress.
Local campaigns
This ideal has trickled down to local government.
Abbie Mildenberger and Bryce Freeman are running for Laramie County commissioner seats as Republicans. Both of them said they wanted to take a fiscal and socially conservative approach. This would follow constitutional values, downsize government reach and conserve property rights.
“A sort of litmus test for anybody of any party to run for office in Wyoming is to have deep-seated appreciation for the life that we have in Wyoming, the values that we enjoy, and all the benefits that we have by virtue of being residents of Wyoming, and in particular Laramie County,” Freeman said. “As a Republican, I’m interested in preserving those values.”
Although there was consensus from every candidate interviewed on the core values that united many, a line was drawn in how many of them listed the Republican platform that a party member needs to identify with. Some argued a Republican must uphold 80% or more of the platform, and others said they only needed to agree with one principle.
Gov. Mark Gordon said he has participated in Republican conventions since the 1970s, and he appreciates the deep discussions and development of the platform. He believes the positions established by elected representatives, precinct members and others that take part are important, because they inform the way he approaches issues.
“I really do appreciate the work that goes into them, which is why I always pay attention to the platform,” he said. “But in terms of percentages, I don’t know who judges that.”
Other areas that garnered split responses from candidates was whether the party is at all divided, and what issues have caused Republican infighting. Supporting Trump; investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol; and suspicions the 2020 election was fraudulent are debates many agreed can be divisive.
Eathorne
Attention was brought to the Wyoming GOP and to its chairman.
“Our Republican Party right now is led by a man, Frank Eathorne, who is a member of the Oath Keepers, who was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, who has advocated for secession. And he has really taken the party apparatus in our state in a very dangerous direction,” Cheney said. “That’s not who we are in Wyoming. That’s not what we believe.”
Distributed Denial of Secrets, a whistleblower organization, distributed a list in 2021 of more than 200 Wyoming citizens that were a part of the Oath Keepers. Eathorne’s name was included on the document as a member of the far-right anti-government organization, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Cheney said there is division between members of the Republican Party in Wyoming and residents, because their beliefs are not represented by the opinions of the chair and leadership.
Eathorne did not comment.
Cheney
Some place blame on Cheney.
“Rep. Liz Cheney has actively worked against our party’s interests, teaming up with [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats to engage in an illegitimate, Stalinesque show trial of a President they hate,” Hageman said in her statement. “They are ignoring due process and engaging in unfair tactics that would never be permitted in any courtroom, and are only trying to divert the public’s attention away from the disaster that is [President] Joe Biden.
“Cheney actually has eroded our right of association by inviting Democrats to change parties for one day to vote for her in our Republican primary. This is a prime example of a politician willing to set aside our conservative Republican ideals in order to remain in office – the very definition of the uniparty,” Hageman continued.
Rep. Rachel Rodriguez Williams, R-Cody, said she and her family plan to support Hageman, because the Republican Party has publicly expressed that Cheney is not representing the people of Wyoming in the way they wish to be. She said there is unity in the party, and only outsiders such as the U.S. House incumbent are not true Republicans.
“She’s essentially left the party and badmouthed the party,” Rodriguez-Williams told WTE of Cheney. “And the party spoke loud and clear, not only at the county level, but at the state level.”
Daniel Singh, candidate for House District 61, said he believes Cheney has put her own personal vendetta against Trump and her “pursuit of what is obviously a future presidential bid” has overwritten the voice of Wyomingites.
Other state legislators, such as Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, and Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, support Cheney. They also said the Cheney’s efforts to investigate the actions taken on Jan. 6, and create clarity on the 2020 election, should not split the party.
“I don’t see the Jan. 6 committee as being divisive, I think the Republican Party screwed up on that by deciding not to play along,” Case said. “But I am actually impressed with the Jan. 6 committee. I’m impressed with Liz Cheney on the committee, and I’m impressed with bipartisan efforts on the committee.”
Cheney was appointed as the Jan. 6 select congressional committee’s vice chair in the fall of 2021, and is one of only two Republicans to serve on the committee. She faced censure by the Wyoming GOP months before she took on the responsibility for her vote to impeach then-President Trump after the insurrection at the Capitol.
Case said there are records, sworn testimony, witnesses who are Republicans and exhaustive evidence it was an effort to overthrow the election. He said America is bigger than one individual party. He believes Cheney is exposing the truth, and that she shouldn’t be reprimanded.
GOP history
“I’ve been really disappointed in the turn that the state party has taken, the lack of civility, intolerance for dissent and the really narrow, formulastic solutions to things, ” said Case. “But I’m going to change the party. I’m going to work to change it, or to get a more moderate approach.”
Brown said the divisions in the party didn’t start with Trump, or the current U.S. House race. He went back to 2008, when the members left the Republican Party to organize the Tea Party. He said they created their own group, because they said the traditional party was not conservative enough.
Brown’s view is the Tea Party was disbanded in order to gain the trust of voters, and came back into the GOP fold while still arguing the main party didn’t hold the right values. He said Tea Party members accused those who stayed registered as Republican the entire time as being RINOs.
“It’s absolutely caused a division in the party in multiple facets,” Brown said. “And we’re lucky enough to live in an area in a country where we’re allowed to have those disagreements without repercussions from the government. But unfortunately, it looks like the Republican Party is trying to do everything they can to punish those who don’t agree with them.”
He no longer considers it the party that was once led by Reagan, which focused on supporting every Republican.
“Today’s Wyoming Republican Party, specifically Frank Eathrone, says, ‘If you don’t agree with us 80% of the time, we’d rather have a Democrat in there,’” Brown said.
Gov. Gordon said he recognizes the clear discord among members as the Wyoming GOP moves away from the “big tent” ideal. He said he is a supporter of the inclusive theory, because Reagan was able to persuade many people that Republican values were the right values to lead the country, and the party regained momentum during the 80s.
He also stands behind the former president’s mantra, “Thou shalt not speak ill of a fellow Republican.”
“Our challenge is not Republican between Republican,” Gordon said. “Our challenge is to get this country back on track.”
This is the first story of a two-part series on what constitutes a Republican.