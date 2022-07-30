CHEYENNE – A local career skills program is aimed at educating workers, meeting the needs of employers and also helping to close the so-called digital divide, backers said in recent interviews.

The gener8tor Skills program was developed with Microsoft TechSpark and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. In the two years since it was established in Wyoming, more than 300 residents have applied, and four cohorts of classmates have completed training.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus