...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...East Platte County...Laramie County to include
Wheatland...Chugwater...Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The Wyoming Department of Transportation recently installed two dynamic messaging signs at two mountain route locations. This is a new such sign, located at mile marker 82.59 on U.S. Highway 14 west of Dayton. Photo courtesy of WYDOT via Wyoming News Exchange
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation recently installed two dynamic messaging signs at a pair of mountain route locations.
The electronic DMSs were installed to inform travelers of conditions or closures on the mountain passes.
Such signs are one of many structures WYDOT's traffic programs use to promote road safety and awareness. In this case, they are at mile marker 82.59 on U.S. Highway 14 west of Dayton and mile marker 88.56 on U.S.-16 west of Buffalo.
Contractors have spent the past few months installing these structures, which included connecting a power supply and communications system. A 30-day testing period was to have begun this past Wednesday.
Travelers will see the message "TEST" on these two boards for the next few weeks. This testing period helps to validate the system and make sure messages on the boards can be managed remotely.
Once the testing period is over, the electronic bulletin boards will be used to inform travelers of road conditions, traffic alerts, closures and other messages.