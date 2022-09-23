Northwest College Student Center

An exterior view of the new Student Center at Northwest College, as seen in a Wednesday Wyoming Arts Council announcement. Courtesy of Hord Coplan Macht

POWELL – Northwest College (NWC) here is constructing a new Student Center, scheduled to open in 2024. Through the state’s Art in Public Buildings program, integrated interior artwork will be commissioned for the new facility, according to a Wednesday Wyoming Arts Council announcement.

A request for qualifications is open to artists, with a deadline of Nov. 18. The RFQ is available on callforentry.org. Additional details, including eligibility requirements, timelines and budget information, are available on this webite. For a video of the interior that shows identified locations for artwork, visit the Wyoming Arts Council website. Submissions to the RFQ must be made through the first website and by the deadline.

