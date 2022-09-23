POWELL – Northwest College (NWC) here is constructing a new Student Center, scheduled to open in 2024. Through the state’s Art in Public Buildings program, integrated interior artwork will be commissioned for the new facility, according to a Wednesday Wyoming Arts Council announcement.
A request for qualifications is open to artists, with a deadline of Nov. 18. The RFQ is available on callforentry.org. Additional details, including eligibility requirements, timelines and budget information, are available on this webite. For a video of the interior that shows identified locations for artwork, visit the Wyoming Arts Council website. Submissions to the RFQ must be made through the first website and by the deadline.
There is a committee for the project, tasked with reviewing applications, selecting finalists, and making the final artwork selection. Wyoming artists will be given preference.
The new Student Center at NWC will replace the current building, which was built in the 1960s. The forthcoming facility is intended to be used primarily by students, staff and faculty, but it does include a community center for public events and gatherings. The space is intended to be inviting with a modern dining hall and bright spaces where students can study, eat and otherwise gather. The ground level entry is meant to reinforce the design concept of a grand hall or main communal space.
At the center of the facility will be a two-story great hall space with a floor-to-ceiling, double-sided fireplace and an adjacent two-story wooden wall. The arts project committee is interested in commissioning work that is integrated into either the fireplace or the wall. After an initial committee review of submissions to the RFQ, selected finalists will be invited to submit a proposal to address one or both of those locations.
Art in public buildings for the state is administered through the Wyoming Arts Council. For more information: Rachel Clifton at the Wyoming Arts Council is at rachel.clifton@wyo.gov and 307-256-0500.