CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council is pleased to announce a new initiative: a Native Art Fellowship.
For years, the Wyoming Arts Council has hosted annual fellowships for the visual, literary and performing arts that are merit-based and juried by professionals from outside the state.
This year, the Arts Council is also offering a Native Art Fellowship. Structured similarly to the other fellowships, the Native Art Fellowship is an unrestricted $3,000 award that is open to Native artists based within Wyoming, across any artistic discipline or medium (visual, literary, performing, folk and traditional, etc.) This fellowship is designed to raise the profiles of the highly talented Native artists in Wyoming and celebrate their artistry.
The fellowship was partially inspired by a presentation at the 2019 Wyoming Arts Summit in Cheyenne from Abi Whiteing (Blackfeet) and Catherine Bryan (Navajo) of the First Nations Development Institute. Their presentation focused on the ways that Native communities and causes, including Native artists, have been undersupported by philanthropic organizations and grant making, as outlined in their publication, “We Need to Change How We Think: Perspectives on Philanthropy’s Underfunding of Native Communities and Causes.” The Native Art Fellowship will serve as another step in the Wyoming Arts Council’s initiative toward equitable grant making practices.
For the fellowship’s inaugural year, the two jurors will be Molina Parker (Lakota), of Red Shirt, South Dakota, and Adrienne Benjamin (Anishinaabe) of Isle, Minnesota.
Further information can be found on the Arts Council website, wyomingartscouncil.org. The application and a complete list of eligibility requirements can be found at https://wyomingartscouncil.submittable.com/submit.
Applications for the Native Art Fellowship will be accepted from April 15 to June 10. For more information, contact creative arts specialist Taylor Craig at taylor.craig@wyo.gov or 307-274-6673.