...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 40 to 50 MPH with gusts up to
75 MPH expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming along and east of the Laramie Range.
* WHEN...6 PM MDT this evening until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme risk for
vehicle blow overs! Winds of this magnitude may also lead to
tree, power line, and property damage. Secure loose items.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
De Gringos y Gremmies perform live at the Wyoming Showcase at Treefort Music Festival in Boise. De Gringos y Gremmies were featured on the 2021 Summer Road Trip Playlist. Courtesy
The Wyoming Arts Council is seeking music from Wyoming musicians for the 2022 Summer Road Trip Playlist. This is a statewide call open to independent musicians of all genres.
The Summer Road Trip Playlist is an annual release hosted on Spotify and promoted at high tourism areas across the state, such as at state parks, historic sites and trails; Wyoming visitor centers; museums and festivals. In addition to the promotion of the playlist, artists will receive featured pieces on their music through Wyoming Arts Council media channels.
To apply for consideration, musicians must complete the interest form online by April 27. The form requires some general information about the artist's music as well as web links to up to two songs already listed on Spotify in order to be considered.
Songs will be juried by Kendall Smith, director or programming at The Arts Campus at Willits in Basalt, Colorado, based on the merit of the song and the quality of the recording. The playlist will then be curated to form a cohesive listening experience. There is no limit to the number of songs selected for the playlist.
The Summer Road Trip Playlist is an annual part of the Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative (WIMI), which is working to build a robust music scene in Wyoming.