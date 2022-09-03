2021 Governor's Arts Awards recipients

The 2020/2021 Governor’s Arts Awards recipients at the Feb. 4 Governor’s Arts Awards in Cheyenne. Courtesy

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards.

Any Wyoming citizen, organization, business or community may be nominated for a Governor’s Art Award. The deadline to submit a nomination is Nov. 7.

