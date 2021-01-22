WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming’s congressional delegation isn’t happy with President Joe Biden’s decision to suspend oil and gas leasing and drilling permits for U.S. lands and waters for 60 days as part of a review of programs at the U.S. Department of the Interior. The suspension took place immediately under an order signed by Acting Interior Secretary Scott de la Vega.
“This order from the Biden/Harris Administration is deeply misguided and would have severe ramifications in Wyoming,” said Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. “At a time when we need to be doing everything possible to support our energy producers and our economy, prohibiting BLM offices from leasing and permitting will negatively impact so many hard-working families who rely on the national treasures in our state to make a living.
“I will fight aggressively for the interests of our energy industry, and will stand with our partners in Wyoming to use all the tools at our disposal to challenge this senseless order and future ones like it,” Cheney continued.
U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso, both R-Wyo., shared similar sentiments in their own prepared statements.
“A mere 24 hours ago, President Biden stood before America, promising to unify our nation,” said Lummis. “Yet on day one, he took divisive actions to devastate Wyoming’s economy. Make no mistake about it, the Biden Ban is a strike on the heart of Wyoming jobs, families and communities. His actions to appease the radical left will be borne disproportionately on the shoulders of states like Wyoming with high amounts of federal lands.
“This unilateral action will kill jobs, raise gas and energy prices, and further harm our ability to fund our schools, roads, hospitals and other critical infrastructure,” Lummis continued. “The price of this ban is simply one the people of Wyoming cannot afford. I will be introducing legislation with my colleagues in the coming days to stop this misguided action and ensure a future role for our nation’s abundant energy resources.”
“When it comes to energy policy, the Biden administration is off to a divisive and disastrous start,” Barrasso said. “Wyoming and other western states have oil and gas lease sales scheduled. Several of these lease sales will be held in the next 60 days. Slowing these projects down will kill jobs for hardworking Americans and reduce a critical source of revenue to states like Wyoming.
“As the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, President Biden is handing out pink slips on day one. The decision to try to halt these projects without process is not just ill-advised, it’s illegal. The Department of the Interior has a legal obligation to act on drilling permit applications after 10 days. Staff memos cannot override the law.”