CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen .5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.20 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming were 5.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 40.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.79 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.09 per gallon, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.17 per gallon Monday. The national average is down .5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 38.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.