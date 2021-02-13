WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) issued the following statement on Saturday, Feb. 13, after voting to acquit former President Donald J. Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.

“From day one, and consistent with my duty to the Constitution," Barrasso said, I opposed this impeachment trial of a private citizen and former president. Today I voted for acquittal.

“This unconstitutional impeachment trial is now over.

“It is time for Congress to move forward.

“We have an opportunity to bring about some much-needed healing by focusing on our greatest needs.

“There is important work to be done for the people of Wyoming and our country. We can start by working together to bring back jobs, get kids safely back to school, and by putting the virus behind us.

“The violence and mayhem of Jan. 6 will never be forgotten. I continue to reflect on the bravery of the men and women who protected our Capitol that day, and honor those who lost their lives in service.”

Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), after voting to oppose impeachment of former President Donald Trump, criticized the time wasted on impeachment proceedings when Wyoming citizens continue to suffer from the economic effects of the COVID lockdown.

“From the start," Lummis said, "I made it clear that I believed this exercise was an unconstitutional distraction that prevented Congress from addressing the very real issues that Wyoming citizens are dealing with. While we spent a week on a political sideshow to which we already knew the ending (acquittal), Congress could have been working on a bipartisan COVID relief package to help struggling businesses in Wyoming. We could have been working to safely reopen schools as health experts recommend. We could have been marking up the POWER Act to ensure American energy independence. Instead, we spent the last week trying to impeach a private citizen from an office he no longer holds – at the expense of American taxpayers.”

“With this trial, I fear Democrats have sent a dangerous precedent that enables any former President to be subjected to this spectacle all in the name of political theater. The people of Wyoming deserve better.”