CHEYENNE – During July, the Wyoming State Archives will host a series of talks featuring Wyoming authors sharing fascinating stories in the history of our state. These presentations are part of a delayed celebration of American Archives Month, normally held in October.
All talks will be held in the State Museum Classroom, at 7 p.m. All are free and open to the public. Socially distanced seating will be available. Each talk will be livestreamed on Facebook. The Museum Store will also be open to purchase the books each night and the authors will sign copies.
- On Monday, July 12, Cheryl O’Brien will give a talk based on her recent publication, “World War II POW Camps of Wyoming.” She will reveal what she discovered about Wyoming’s 19 prisoner of war camps, which held several thousand Italian and German prisoners during World War II. She has found this little-known history in documents, photographs, and personal stories shared by camp residents.
- On Tuesday July 13, Mike Kassel, co-director of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, will present his history of stewardess training in our Capitol City. Boeing Airlines began a brief training program in Cheyenne in 1930, making them the first airline stewardesses in the world, which was followed in 1947 when United Air Lines established its Stewardess Training Center in Cheyenne, operating for nearly two decades. Kassel’s talk will be based on research for “Wyoming’s Friendly Skies, Training America’s First Stewardesses,” co-authored with Starley Talbott.
- How did the famous corridor of I-80 end up in its current location? On Wednesday, July 14, archivist and historian John Waggener will explain that history, based on research for his popular book, “Snow Chi Minh Trail: The History of Interstate 80 Between Laramie and Walcott Junction.” Waggener details the history of that 77-mile, I-80 stretch of highway, which became a public relations nightmare for Wyoming highway officials. Were highway officials warned that adverse weather conditions on this stretch made the location inadvisable? What had Wyomingites learned from attempting to build a railroad line on this route? Why is it called “a monument to human error”?
For more information on these events, please contact Kathy Marquis, State Archivist at kathy.marquis@wyo.gov, or 307-777-8691.