Wyoming Veterans Commission

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Veterans Commission will hold its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m. The meeting is at the National Museum of Military Vehicles, located at 6419 U.S. Highway 26 in Dubois.

Veterans from around the state, especially northwest Wyoming, are invited to attend. This is according to a Wednesday news release.

