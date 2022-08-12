...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
areas, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest
Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Online information, accessed Thursday, on the Wyoming Veterans Commission.
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Veterans Commission will hold its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m. The meeting is at the National Museum of Military Vehicles, located at 6419 U.S. Highway 26 in Dubois.
Veterans from around the state, especially northwest Wyoming, are invited to attend. This is according to a Wednesday news release.
Items on the agenda include 2022 legislative updates, 2022 possible property tax reductions, handicap parking for disabled veterans, vet verification processing for driver licenses, and veteran food insecurities.
The meeting is expected to adjourn by 3 p.m.
For more information, contact the Veterans Commission at 307-777-8152.