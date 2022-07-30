Polk siblings

From left to right, siblings Bella, 14, Eli, 15, and Isaiah Polk, 16, pose for a portrait in Frontier Park Arena on Friday. These youth volunteers initially began volunteering to meet volunteer hour requirements for the Wyoming Congressional Award, but have since enjoyed their work and said they intend to keep returning to volunteer for Cheyenne Frontier Days. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The future success of Cheyenne Frontier Days sits with volunteers – specifically, kids.

This year, there are 42 youth volunteers working to put on the “Daddy of ’em All” while learning about what it takes for the nine CFD committees to operate in tandem during Cheyenne’s 10-day event.

Serena Bettis is a senior journalism major at Colorado State University who is interning this summer at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She can be reached by email at sbettis@wyomingnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @serenaroseb.

