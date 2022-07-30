CHEYENNE – The future success of Cheyenne Frontier Days sits with volunteers – specifically, kids.
This year, there are 42 youth volunteers working to put on the “Daddy of ’em All” while learning about what it takes for the nine CFD committees to operate in tandem during Cheyenne’s 10-day event.
Ginni Stevens, the co-director of the youth volunteer program, said one of the biggest perks is kids get to experience volunteering all around the park.
“They get to work with every single committee all throughout the park, and then when they're eligible and of age to join a committee, they will be the ones that will decide where they want to go,” Stevens said.
Those ages 13 to 18 are eligible for the program, which functions under the Public Relations Committee. Participants get paired with mentors on the different committees who will show them what the committee is all about.
The program began five years ago under volunteer George Geyer, Stevens said. Cindy Braden, who is also co-director of the program, said that in the first year, there were 11 youth volunteers, and the program grows every year.
Braden said there are some youth volunteers who join because their parents already volunteer, but many of the youth are also just doing it because they enjoy it. Braden and Stevens take applications to area high schools, and the schools will work with them to get students involved, Braden said.
Volunteering at CFD is often a family legacy passed down from parent to child. In the Polk family, it’s becoming a tradition among siblings.
Among siblings
Sixteen-year-old Isaiah and 15-year-old Eli started volunteering with the youth program last year; their younger sister, Bella, who is 14, joined this year.
All three joined because they needed volunteer hours for the Congressional Award, a nationwide service-based award for youth.
Isaiah and Eli said that they enjoyed their volunteer experience so much last year, they came back, and they plan to keep working for free at CFD for years to come. Although their parents don’t do this they’re “trying to convince them to do it next year,” Isaiah said.
"It's awesome,” Isaiah said. “I love being out here at work every morning. ... I like walking around and helping people.”
Eli added that last year they had so much fun, and “we just were thinking this is going to be something we're going to do for a long time. It was really cool to be able to come back and do it again.”
Both Isaiah and Bella said their favorite committee to work with is the PR Committee, while Eli loves the Military Committee.
“Everything (during) that shift that we get to work, where we go under the American flag and make it look like it's waving, is just my absolute favorite,” Eli said.
The Polk siblings said committee mentors are easy to work besides, making this is one of the best parts about the overall experience.
Fun 'job'
Braden said the youth volunteers are often the first people visitors see when they come onto Frontier Park.
“These kids are always smiling,” Braden said. “If you see them anywhere, there's grinning, they're willing to greet people, and it's a good thing for Cheyenne, because they're promoting Cheyenne and Frontier Days.”
Braden and Stevens became co-directors of the program following Geyer’s death in 2021. Stevens has been volunteering with CFD for 10 years, and said she became a youth mentor in 2019.
“(I) really fell in love with the program, fell in love with getting kids more knowledgeable about PR, getting them excited,” Stevens said. “Then … I was really excited to put in an application to help lead this program, just because they really are the future of CFD, so I wanted to be a part of it.”
Braden is a volunteer of 40 years and was the first female president of the HEELS of CFD, she said. She initially started volunteering with the Contract Acts Committee, and then went to the Rodeo Committee. For that, she said she helped run the junior barrel racing event, but had to give that up when she became a HEELS officer.
“I sure missed working with the kids,” Braden said. “When they opened up the position when George passed, I thought, ‘I love little kids, so that's where I want to go.’”
Stevens said the program has mentors who will work with the youth at different events, like the pancake breakfasts or the parades, coaching them on what to do.
“We have committee mentors from every committee that ensure that the kids know what they're supposed to be doing, that they know more about the committee, and usually those mentors will tell them a little bit more about what that committee does all throughout the park, because the kids only get to see a small snippet of each committee," Stevens said.
This allows the youth volunteers to engage with their community, learn more about an event as important to Cheyenne as Frontier Days, and decide what committee they want to join once they’re of age. The minimum threshold ranges from 16 to 21, depending on the committee.
“We always like to say if you see anybody in a youth volunteer vest, make sure to tell them they're doing a good job," Stevens said. "Because they're the hardest workers on the park, for sure.”